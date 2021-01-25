UPDATE | Glitch reported in West Virginia’s COVID-19 vaccination pre-registration system

UPDATE 1/25/21 @ 11:49 a.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There is a glitch in the new COVID-19 vaccination pre-registration system.

According to West Virginia DHHR Secretary Bill Crouch, the glitch is in regards to the telephone lines. It’s not DHHR or the call system.

Officials say some folks are getting recordings saying the line is out and won’t be available until February 1 or 5.

Secretary Crouch says Verizon is working on it and hope to get it fixed quickly.

During Governor Justice’s press conference on Monday, Crouch says the new system just surpassed 40,000 individuals.

ORIGINAL STORY 1/25/21

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia has launched a new COVID-19 vaccination pre-registration system.

It went live Monday morning at 8 a.m.

It’s through a company called Everbridge, which is a global provider of critical event management technologies.

West Virginia is the first state to deploy this new system. You will be able to pre-register, receive real-time updates on vaccination availability and schedule an appointment to get vaccinated as long as supplies allow it. This system will allow you to select your preference for communication through texts, email or voicemails on regular phone lines.

If you have already been placed on a waitlist through your local health department or another medical provider, or have already received your first dose of the vaccine, you will be entered into this system and do not need to pre-register.

The first week, the system will be open for pre-registration. After that, vaccination scheduling will also be available through the system.

“Gov. Justice tasked DHHR with figuring out a vaccination registration and scheduling tool for West Virginians to use,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “This new service allows West Virginians to directly enter their information into the computer, or with assistance from the Vaccine Info Line, and will keep folks from having to call multiple times to our local health departments whose phone lines are already overwhelmed.”

Any West Virginian who does not have the ability to register online can call the COVID-19 Vaccine Info Line at 1-833-734-0965 to get help with pre-registration. The call center is active from Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, at this time, West Virginians 65 years of age and older and certain high-risk priority groups who are pre-registered will receive a text, phone call or email with an appointment once it is available to their group and in their geographical area. Those who are not in the current priority groups are able to pre-register online and will be offered an appointment when eligible based on limited supply.

