Wood County BOE changes location for meeting on Tuesday

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Board of Education has changed the location for its regular meeting on Tuesday to the newly renovated technical center on Blizzard Drive next to Parkersburg South High School.

The meeting, scheduled for 6 p.m., will be held in the center’s Common Area instead of the normal location at the Administrative Office building on 13th Street in Parkersburg.

It will be open to the public, but social-distancing guidelines and mask requirements will be in place. It will also be available on Zoom.

The change is for this meeting only, but a board of education spokesman said because of the renovations and improve technology features it is possible more meetings could be held at the center in the future. The work at the center was part of a large district-wide construction and renovation project funded in part by a $41 million facilities bond approved by voters in 2016.

During Tuesday’s meeting, board members are expected to hear a facilities update from Assistant Superintendent Mike Fling and a presentation from the Wood County Schools Curriculum and Instruction Department concerning off-campus learning options.

The board is also expected to consider approving final engineering invoices from architectural and engineering firm ZMM, amending the effective dates for employee COVID leave, hiring a new purchasing director, approve a memorandum of understanding with Wood County Society and disposition of the former Worthington and McKinley elementary school properties.

A full agenda and link to the Zoom meeting can be found at woodcountyschoolswv.com under Policies: Meetings.

