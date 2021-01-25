Advertisement

Wood County promotes online tax prep; announces board of equalization dates

(KOTA KEVN)
By Todd Baucher
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 1:51 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County is promoting its website, woodcountyWV.com as a location where residents can easily file and pay their county taxes.

It announced Monday it has made improvements to the site’s “Tax Inquiry” tab, to help search for and pay real estate and property taxes.

It also allows residents to pay taxes with credit or debit cards.

Payments can be made in person at the Sheriff’s Tax Office at 319 Market Street during business hours (8:30 AM to 4:30 PM, Monday through Friday) and can be mailed to the tax office.

The county commission Monday also announced times for this year’s Board of Review and Equalization property tax appeal meetings for 2021.

Hearings will be held February 1, 4, 8, 11, 16 and 18, from 10 AM-noon and, if needed, by appointment from 1-3 PM. Hearings will also be available by appointment only from 5-7 P.M. on February 8.

