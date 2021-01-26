$200,000 bond levied against Nelsonville woman charged with escape

ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) - Kayla Allbaugh, 28, of Nelsonville was arraigned Monday after appearing in Athens County Common Pleas Court to answer to a charge of escape. She was arraigned under a $200,000 bond without 10 percent posting allowed and appeared in court via video from the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.

Allbaugh pleaded not guilty to a third-degree felony charge.

On January 19, Allbaugh was granted a medical furlough from the jail after she intentionally jumped from a second-story railing in an attempt to avoid incarceration. She was ordered to return to jail after receiving medical treatment but did not do so and was later apprehended in Hocking County.

She was being held at the jail originally after violating her bond for a previous fifth-degree felony charge of illegal use of supplemental nutrition assistance program benefits or WIC program benefits and violations of community control.

As part of her bond conditions on that charge, Allbaugh was to contact both Health Recovery Services and the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office’s Vivitrol program and failed to do so. A pre-trial is scheduled for February 24.

