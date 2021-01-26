Advertisement

$200,000 bond levied against Nelsonville woman charged with escape

Kayla Allbaugh
Kayla Allbaugh(Athens County Prosecutor's Office)
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 1:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) - Kayla Allbaugh, 28, of Nelsonville was arraigned Monday after appearing in Athens County Common Pleas Court to answer to a charge of escape. She was arraigned under a $200,000 bond without 10 percent posting allowed and appeared in court via video from the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.

Allbaugh pleaded not guilty to a third-degree felony charge.

On January 19, Allbaugh was granted a medical furlough from the jail after she intentionally jumped from a second-story railing in an attempt to avoid incarceration. She was ordered to return to jail after receiving medical treatment but did not do so and was later apprehended in Hocking County.

She was being held at the jail originally after violating her bond for a previous fifth-degree felony charge of illegal use of supplemental nutrition assistance program benefits or WIC program benefits and violations of community control.

As part of her bond conditions on that charge, Allbaugh was to contact both Health Recovery Services and the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office’s Vivitrol program and failed to do so. A pre-trial is scheduled for February  24.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This image provided by Budweiser shows two health care workers getting vaccinated in an...
Budweiser joins Coke, Pepsi brands in sitting out Super Bowl
File image
Numerous wrecks reported in Wood County
File image
UPDATE: Three taken to hospital from downtown wreck
Latrobe St./Virginia Ave. structure fire that did not have any reports of injuries
No injuries reported in fire at Latrobe Street and Virginia Avenue in Parkersburg
Generic crime scene tape
Violent home invasion ends in four arrests

Latest News

Parkersburg YMCA
Registration open for Parkersburg YMCA’s indoor triathlon
Structure fire
WTAP Daybreak - Parkersburg first responders fight structure fire at Latrobe Street and Virginia Ave
Brittany Morgan and Thomas Battle
What's Trending, 1/26/21
Forecast for January 26th
Forecast for January 26th
Ohio governor poised to ease, eliminate curfew