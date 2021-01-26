2021 Groundhog Day celebration in West Virginia cancelled

FRENCH CREEK, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The 2021 Groundhog Day Celebration in West Virginia has been cancelled due to COVID-19.

The annual event takes place at the state Wildlife Center in Upshur County.

The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources says you can follow WVDNR’s social media pages to find out if French Creek Freddie predicts an early spring or more winter. Results will be posted by noon on February 2.

An early spring will be expected if Freddie doesn’t see his shadow, based on tradition. That’s a result of overcast skies on groundhog day. If it’s sunny, Freddie will see his shadow and go back to his burrow for six more weeks of winter.

