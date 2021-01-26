A.P. TOP 25 POLL- Jan. 25

(AP) - The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 24, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Pvs

1. Gonzaga (61) 15-0 1,597 1

2. Baylor (3) 14-0 1,539 2

3. Villanova 10-1 1,459 3

4. Michigan 13-1 1,376 7

5. Texas 11-2 1,341 5

6. Houston 13-1 1,281 8

7. Iowa 12-3 1,214 4

8. Virginia 10-2 1,067 13

9. Alabama 13-3 1,039 18

10. Texas Tech 11-4 954 12

11. West Virginia 10-4 869 14

12. Missouri 10-2 833 19

13. Ohio St. 12-4 810 15

14. Wisconsin 12-4 757 10

15. Kansas 10-5 665 9

16. Florida St. 9-2 656 -

17. Creighton 11-4 640 11

18. Tennessee 10-3 638 6

19. Illinois 10-5 415 22

20. Virginia Tech 11-3 242 16

21. Minnesota 11-5 223 17

22. Saint Louis 7-1 218 25

23. UCLA 12-3 157 24

24. Oklahoma 9-4 151 -

25. Louisville 10-3 117 -

Others receiving votes: Boise St. 108, Drake 75, Colorado 59, Southern Cal 50, Oklahoma St. 49, Oregon 49, Florida 37, UConn 20, Winthrop 16, Xavier 14, Loyola of Chicago 12, BYU 11, Purdue 11, Belmont 9, Clemson 8, St. Bonaventure 6, Toledo 4, Arizona 4.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.