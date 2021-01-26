Area residents encouraged to add their names to COVID-19 vaccine waitlists

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Those wishing to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Ohio or West Virginia can now add their names to waitlists for their areas. Individuals of any age can pre-register and, when it is time for their group to receive the vaccine and appointments are available, they will be notified.

In West Virginia, residents can register at www.vaccinate.wv.gov.

Those without internet access should call (833) 734-0965 to get help with signing up. The hours are 8 A.M. to 6 P.M. Monday through Friday and 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. on Saturdays.

In Washington County, residents can register with the Washington County Health Department at www.washingtongov.org

In addition, residents can register with the Marietta Belpre City Health Department at (866) 395-1588 between 9 A.M. and 7 P.M. Monday through Saturday. That number is also available for anyone in the county who does not have internet access.

