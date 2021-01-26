Advertisement

Candlelight vigil to be held for hit and run victim on February 9

Candlelight vigil to be held for hit and run victim on February 9
Candlelight vigil to be held for hit and run victim on February 9(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A candle light vigil is going to be held for a Parkersburg man who was the victim of a hit and run in mid-December.

A vigil will be held in Warren Earl Moyer Jr.’s honor.

He was killed a little after 8:30 p.m. on December 15 on Murdoch Avenue and Park Center Drive as a result of a hit and run.

The memorial will be at the spot where he was struck by the car on February 9th.

His family states that this will be a time to remember Earl for the person he was and to spread awareness of the dangers of reckless driving.

“He was a great guy. And it makes me very happy that so many people are willing to stand by me and support his family; his kids and myself in this because we just want some justice for Earl,” says candlelight vigil coordinator, Tonya Moyer.

Police are still looking for the suspect of the hit and run. Authorities are looking for a white Honda SUV.

Moyer’s family is discussing setting up a reward for whoever can identify the person responsible.

