Delay of Arizona Spring Training camp openings requested

Concerns over rising COVID-19 cases has community leaders asking MLB to delay the start of camp.
Arizona officials are asking MLB to delay the opening of Spring Training camps because of COVID-19 concerns. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 10:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(AP) - The Cactus League and Arizona community leaders have asked Major League Baseball to delay the start of spring training due to coronavirus concerns just over three weeks before pitchers and catchers are supposed to report.

15 teams, including the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Indians have training camp facilities in desert communities in the Grand Canyon State.

The Cactus League made the request in a letter to Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred obtained by The Associated Press. The letter was co-signed by the mayors of Mesa, Scottsdale, Surprise, Glendale, Goodyear and Peoria, as well as representatives from Phoenix and the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community.

Arizona is averaging just under 7,000 new coronavirus cases per day.

