Fire reported near Parkersburg City Park

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Firefighters are at the scene of a fire in the 2000 block of 16th Street near Parkersburg City Park.

According to Wood County 911, the Parkersburg Fire Department, Parkersburg Police and an ambulance from St. Joseph’s Ambulance Service are at the scene.

No injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

WTAP has a reporter on the scene and will continue to provide updates as additional information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.