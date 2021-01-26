Obituary: B. Linda White Adkins

B. Linda White Adkins, 69, of Parkersburg, WV joined her family in Heaven on Monday, January 25, 2021 from the Marietta Memoria Hospital. She was born August 1, 1951 in Logan, WV, a daughter of the late Eamon White, Sr., and Mae Simpkins White.

She retired from Verizon in 2004 after 25 years of service. She enjoyed doing crafts of all types and spending time with her beloved family.

Those left to cherish her memory are the love of her life, her husband, Austin Adkins of Parkersburg; daughter, Kristie (Steve) Townsend of Bellville; son, Jeremy Adkins of Parkersburg; four grandchildren, Dalton (Jasmine) Richards, Tommy Adkins, Lexus Adkins and Sierra Adkins; two step-grandchildren, Darren Townsend and Logan Townsend; the joys of her life, great-grandsons Maxten Richards and Zayden Dillon; two brothers, Eamon White, Jr., and Charles (Sarah) White; also many brothers and sisters-in-law, along with many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by the last remaining of the Three Amigos, Aneika Greiner.

She is preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Catherine Luther; and her best friend, the first Amigo Dolores Palmer.

Visitation will be 1PM-3PM on Friday, January 29, 2021 at Kimes Funeral Home, 521 Fifth Street, Parkersburg with a brief service following at 3PM.

Masks and social distancing are required.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kimesfuneralhome.com

