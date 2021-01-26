Obituary: Betty E. Meyer

Betty E. Meyer, 84 of Parkersburg, WV, passed away January 24 2021 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

She was born January 14, 1937 in Parkersburg, WV to the late Thomas Monroe Collins and Nancy Laurine Shultz Collins.

Those left behind to cherish her memory include her two sons, James (Sarah) Haines of Parkersburg, Michael (Lesa) Meyer of Parkersburg, and multiple grandchildren and great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence and two brothers.

There will be a private graveside service at the convenience of the family. An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com.

Sunset Memorial Funeral Home is honored to assist the Meyer family.

