Advertisement

Obituary: Betty E. Meyer

Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Betty E. Meyer, 84 of Parkersburg, WV, passed away January 24 2021 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

She was born January 14, 1937 in Parkersburg, WV to the late Thomas Monroe Collins and Nancy Laurine Shultz Collins.

Those left behind to cherish her memory include her two sons, James (Sarah) Haines of Parkersburg, Michael (Lesa) Meyer of Parkersburg, and multiple grandchildren and great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence and two brothers.

There will be a private graveside service at the convenience of the family. An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com.

Sunset Memorial Funeral Home is honored to assist the Meyer family.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Carl Richard Hardy Jr.
Obituary: Ruth Ann Bennett
Obituary: Ruth Ann Lynch Bennett
Obituary: William L. “Bill” Kidd,
Obituary: William L. “Bill” Kidd
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Eden Esley Semones

Obituaries

Obituary: B. Linda White Adkins
Obituary: B. Linda White Adkins
Obituary: Mary Wanda Miller
Obituary: Mary Wanda “Wandy” Belleville Yarzab Miller
Obituary: Gene Davis
Obituary: Gene Davis
Obituary: Lloyd Nolan Wright
Obituary: Lloyd Nolan Wright
Obituary: Lloyd Nolan Wright
Obituary: Lloyd Nolan Wright
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Myra Jean Monroe