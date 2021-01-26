Obituary: Eden Esley Semones

Eden Esley Semones, 80, of Parkersburg, WV passed away peacefully January 25, 2021 at his home with his family around him. He was born on April 9, 1940 in Rock Gap, VA and was the son of Alverta Ratliff Pierce and Maynard E. Semones.

Eden was owner and operator of Semones and Sons drywall for over 50 years and was a U.S. Army veteran. The most important thing to him was his family.

He is survived by three sons, Jeffrey (Margie) Semones of Washington, WV, Eden A. (Janie) Semones of Little Hocking, OH, Greggory (Connie) Semones of Blennerhassett, WV; one daughter, Malinda Semones of Parkersburg, WV; thirteen grandchildren, Stephanie, Heidi, Shane, Autumn, Brandon, April, Eden A. Jr., Ryan, Sydney P, Rikki, Brittany, Erick and Trenton.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Sharon Sue Miller Semones; two daughters, Deborah Ladean Flowers, Tammy Semones; one brother, Stephen Brown; one sister, Jerry Sue Pierce and grandson, Bryan Scott Semones.

Visitation will be held Saturday 4-6 pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, WV.

Private Inurnment will be at Hopewell Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

