Obituary: Gene Davis

Gene Davis, 82, of Marietta, Ohio, died on Monday, January 25, 2021 at Marietta Memorial Hospital, as a result of COVID-19. He was born on June 7, 1938 in Toccopola, Mississippi to L.T. and Lila Modean Bland Davis.

Gene was an U.S. Army Veteran, serving his country during the Vietnam era. He owned and operated Marietta Transfer Company for over 40 years. Gene was a hard worker, loved being a collector and was a member of the American Legion Post 750 and the NRA.

He is survived by his wife, Jeanette Helen Bauerbach Davis, whom he married on September 10, 1963; four children, Dennis Davis (Tammi), Stephanie Hurst (Erik), Renea Ball (Jason White) and Angie Lang (Tracy); nine grandchildren, Andrew, Maggie and Samuel Hurst, Gabrielle and Dalton Ball, Nikki, Devon, Lucas and Cade Lang; one great grandson, Coleston Ball; three step grandchildren, Reece Pottmeyer, Alexis and Alyssa White; two brothers, Delane Davis (Lynda) and Bobby Davis (Dara); several brothers and sisters-in-law; and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of his life will be announced at a later time. Gene was generous to many local charities and non-profit organizations especially 4-H, FFA, Boy Scouts, Boys & Girls Club, Special Olympics, Down Syndrome Organizations, and many more. He loved supporting local youths with their livestock projects. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice in his memory.

