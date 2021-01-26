Obituary: Kevin La-Roy Gearhart

Kevin La-Roy Gearhart, 50, of Marietta lost the battle to cancer in his home on January 23, 2021 surrounded by his loved ones.

He was born May 16, 1970. Grew up on Cow Run, attending and graduating from Frontier High class of 88, where he undoubtedly made a name for himself in his days. Regardless of what his name meant to you, he was a very unique person. He had a love for movies/TV shows, favoriting any and all things Batman and the Joker, an obsession with his many collections, and a personality that was definitely different once you got close to him, that you couldn’t help but love. Those important to him knew he would always be there for them, because most importantly he was a husband, father, and grandfather.

November 13, 2020, after 9 years he married his wife Teresa Meunier Gearhart, the Harley Quinn to his Joker. Who survives with his daughter Kayla Conant. His stepchildren Tommy Adkins (Maddie), Lexus Adkins, and Sierra Adkins (Jeremiah). A grandson Sylus Conant and step grandson Zayden Dillon. Surviving also his father Ralph Gearhart and brother Danny Gearhart (Tammy). Mother-in-law Tina Meunier and father-in-law Joseph Meunier.

There will be no funeral services per his wish, but his life will forever be memorialized through those who loved him.