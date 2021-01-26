Obituary: Mary Wanda “Wandy” Belleville Yarzab Miller

Mary Wanda Miller passed into the arms of her Lord Jesus on Saturday, January 23, 2021, at her home in Parkersburg, West Virginia. Mary Wanda Miller was born into this world as Norma Marie Morgan, daughter of the late Mildred L. Morgan Offenberger, in Marietta, Ohio, on June 3, 1928. She was raised and cared for by her adopted parents, Charles Jefferson and Mary Ellen Belleville, of Marietta, Ohio.

Mary grew up on a farm where her playmates were Ranger, her pony; Lady, her Boston Terrier pup; Betty, her Jersey Cow; and many, many playful kitties. Little did she know at the time that someday in the future she would raise three daughters who would carry on her unconditional love of animals. In particular, horses, cows, dogs and kitties. As Mary grew older and ventured into the First Baptist Church of Marietta, she found that she could create joy and happiness through song and music. With her newfound talents, Mary became quite an accomplished sololist and violinist. Besides being a typical Brownie and Girl Scout during grade school, Mary pursued her music through the Junior Choir and Grade School Orchestra. Upon arriving to high school, she was an active participant in the High School Orchestra, Glee Club, Choir, Girls Ensemble, Y-Teens, Reading Club, president of the Baptist Youth Fellowship and Church Adult Choir. In addition to her activities in school, she became a member of the Marietta College Orchestra as well as the Parkersburg Civic Orchestra. That was all during the school year. During the summer months, Mary studied at the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music.

Upon graduation from Marietta High School, Class of 1947, she became an employee in the Registrar’s Office at Marietta College. Shortly thereafter, a handsome young gent, Eddie Yarzab, student and basketball champ at Marietta College, entered her life and swept her off her feet. They became husband and wife on Mary’s 20th birthday, June 3, 1948. Together they raised three daughters--who were all subjected to the typical Brownies, Girl Scouts and dance lessons as well as voice and instrumental lessons. A few lessons on basketball hoops were thrown in there, too. Besides raising three rambunctious daughters and keeping up with an incredibly ambitious husband, Mary maintained her musical talents by directing the church youth choirs, singing on christian radio programs, as well as with the Columbus Symphony Chorus and Columbus Ladies Ensemble.

After Eddie’s passing, and her daughters were out on their own, Mary once again found love and married Richard “Dick” Miller of Columbus, Ohio, on May 7, 1977. Together they shared their love of serving Jesus and became active in their church’s bus ministry. But, Mary did not stop with the bus ministry. She took it a step further and studied at Marietta Bible College (a life-long dream) where in 1991, she received her diploma as a graduate in Bible Theology. From there, she and Dick headed to Camp Lewis in Guage, Kentucky, to serve with the Faith Mountain Mission where she directed the Vacation Bible School at Rehoboth Christian School, taught Sunday School at Grace Bible Church, and edited the alumni newsletter, The Mountain Messenger. Upon Dick’s failing health in 1994, the couple returned to Marietta, Ohio. After Dick’s passing in 2001, Mary relocated to Parkersburg, West Virginia, to be near her eldest daughter, Susan. Mary then took on her final and best job ever--teaching Sunday school to the children of Grace Baptist Church. Oh, how she loved the little children!

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, daughter Susan Kay Yarzab and half-brothers Gary L. and Carl W. Offenberger. She is survived by her daughters Kathy Jo Yarzab-Edstrom of Nashport, Ohio, Robin E. Yarzab of Parkersburg, West Virginia, grandchildren; Shane Edward Edstrom (Jady) of Mooresville, North Carolina; Blake Hope Edstrom of Reynoldsburg, Ohio; and Pierce Jonathan Edstrom (Briana) of Canal Winchester, Ohio. Mary was forever grateful to her biological mother for giving her life and to her adoptive family for their provisions. But, most of all, she is forever grateful for her heavenly father’s protection and guidance through her journey in life.

A memorial service will take place on Monday, February 1, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Grace Baptist Church, 55 Rosemar Road, Parkersburg, West Virginia. Mary will be laid to rest next to her husband, Eddie Yarzab and her daughter Susan, at Glen Rest Memorial Estate in Reynoldsburg, Ohio. Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.