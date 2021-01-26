Obituary: Ruth Ann Lynch Bennett

Ruth Ann Lynch Bennett, 83 of Belpre, Ohio died at her daughter’s residence on January 25, 2021. She was born in Parkersburg, WV on December 27, 1936 and was the daughter of the late Earl Edward Lynch and Virginia Mason Lynch Auttonen. Ruth was a woman of many talents. She had worked for a deli, Union Carbide, had been a bookkeeper, a bus driver and had been a caregiver for many years. She was a member of the Friendship Ridge Christian Fellowship Church. A member of the Belpre Senior Citizens, and had volunteered for the Belpre City Schools as a Teacher’s Aide. She enjoyed playing the organ and piano and had played for her church.

Survivors include her five children, Virginia Caldwell of Fleming, Ohio, Durwood “Sonny” Bennett Jr. of Belpre, Katherine Dye of Belpre, Nancy Leftwich of Belpre, David Earl Bennett of Belpre, 21 grandchildren, and 20 great grandchildren. Also surviving are 2 sisters, Elma Gunstone of Helena, Montana, Jenny Laird of Chebanse, Ill, and a brother, Charles Lynch of Spokane, WA.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Durwood Bennett Sr., and two sisters, Mary Wilson, and Betty Pippin.

Services will be on Friday at 1:00 PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 2:00 to 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Burial will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery Belpre.

