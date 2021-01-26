Obituary: Shelia Rae Young

Shelia Rae Young, 80, of Belleville, crossed into her heavenly home surrounded by the love and prayers of her family on January 25, 2021, at the Young family home.

Shelia was born in Parkersburg, WV, on June 13, 1940, to the late Cecil and Geraldine Eaton. A 1958 graduate of Parkersburg High School, she never left the area and her roots are planted in many of the surrounding communities.

Shelia was a dedicated member of the Hopewell Church of Christ. In addition to taking attendance, she taught many years as a Sunday School teacher and always had gum in her purse. Shelia will also be remembered as a strong, passionate and tireless leader in the Wood County 4-H. For 54 years, she was a member of the Wood County 4-H Leaders Association, the 4-H Livestock Sale Committee and a long-time leader of the Daniel Boone 4-H Club and Fairview 4-H Club, as well as the Wood County Farm Bureau. In addition to 4-H, Shelia enjoyed cooking her famous “hot dog sauce,” gardening, working on the family farm, tending her word-search books, playing card games with her family and being a zealous advocate in her grandchildren’s lives.

Shelia married her loving husband, Albert “Mark” Young, in 1961, and they spent the next fifty-nine years fostering and building a close-knit family. In addition to her husband, Mark Young, she is survived by her sons, Greg (Debbie) Young, of Belleville, WV, Tim Young of Alliance, OH and Eric (Amy) Young of Belleville, WV. She is also survived by her nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren who brought joy to her life through each and every visit, Noelle (Ralph) Long of Devola, OH, Seth Sabatino of Parkersburg, WV, Shane Young of Chambersburg, PA, Chance Young of Parkersburg, WV, Dalton Young of Lakewood, OH, Cody (Tori) Young of Parkersburg, WV, Brie-Ann Young of Belleville, WV, Rochel Young of Belleville, WV, Myra and Liam Long both of Devola, OH.

The family would like to thank all those who reached out with cards, prayers and messages while Shelia was in and out of the hospital. The outpouring of support did not go unnoticed.

Visitation will be held on January 29, 2021, at Kimes Funeral Home from 6PM to 8PM. The funeral will be Saturday, January 30, 2021 at 12 PM with Pastor Randy Baker officiating. Interment will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Masks and social distancing are required.

