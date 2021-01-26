Obituary: William L. “Bill” Kidd

William L. “Bill” Kidd, 75, of Lower Salem passed away at 5:25 am, Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at his home. He was born March 31, 1945 in Bryan, Texas to Robert Whitney and Dorothy Grace Bohlen Kidd.

Bill owned his own barber shop in Lower Salem, was a self employed farmer, hauled milk for Barth Farms, worked for William Ford Trucking, drove school bus for Fort Frye School District and was co-owner of Shield Drilling Company. He attended The Ohio State University and Andrews Barber College. He was a member of 1092nd Engineers Army National Guard from 1965 to 1971. Bill received the Community Service of the Year from Frontier Local Economic Development Association. He attended Lower Salem United Methodist Church. He was a member of Little Muskingum Grange, Pomona, Ohio State, National Granges, Aurelius Masonic Lodge #308, Eastern Star #60, where he was currently Worthy Master. He was a member of the Frontier Local Economic Development Association.

Bill was a Salem Township Trustee for 12 years, First Fire Chief of Salem Township Fire Dept. where he was instrumental in organizing the fire department in 1974. He was a former 4-H advisor of Lower Salem Boys 4-H Club, youth baseball coach, Lower Salem Village Councilman from 1969 until he became a Township Trustee, then back on council in 2018 until the present. He enjoyed playing with his grandchildren and spoiling them. He very much missed seeing his Barbershop customers, telling stories and visiting. He like to play cards, Euchre and Rook, enjoyed fattening beef cattle and putting in hay and loved his old tractors.

On March 30, 1968, he married Janet Milner who survives with one son and one daughter, Joseph (Jessica) Kidd of Whipple and Sarah (Russ) Casseday of Devola; grandchildren: Kaitlyn, Abigail and Christopher Casseday, Kesselyn Bigley, Evelyn and Madeline Kidd; brother Rusty (Beverly) Kidd of Washington, WV; sisters, Sharon (Lundy) Hooten of Marietta and Sandy (Randy) Cisler of Marietta; brother and sister-in-law, Ronald and Robin Milner of Rayland, OH, and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, father and mother-in-law Robert and Helen Milner, brother Sam Kidd and niece Samantha Davis.

Funeral services will be held on Friday (Jan. 29) at 11:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial following in Salem Township Cemetery. Family will greet friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

In lieu of flowers donations in Bill’s memory will be appreciated to either Little Muskingum Grange #2621, P O Box 22, Lower Salem, OH 45745 or The Salem Township VFD, P O Box 132, Lower Salem, OH 45745.

