Ohio AP girls basketball polls- Jan. 26

Fort Frye Cadets are ranked 5th in this week’s Ohio Div. III girls basketball poll
(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - The Top Ten teams in the girls’ Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls of the 2020-2021 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

DIVISION I

1, Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (15) 16-0 177

2, Mason 12-0 131

3, Tol. Notre Dame 7-1 125

4, Newark (2) 16-1 114

5, Huber Hts. Wayne 12-1 89

6, Bellbrook (1) 14-2 88

7, Centerville 13-2 59

(tie) Sylvania Northview 11-1 59

9, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 12-0 54

10, Reynoldsburg 8-3 49

Others receiving 12 or more points: Dublin Coffman 31. Can. Glenoak 16.Trenton Edgewood 15.

DIVISION II

1, Thornville Sheridan (9) 12-1 169

2, Napoleon (3) 10-1 151

3, Granville (3) 16-1 129

4, McArthur Vinton County 15-1 108

5, Tipp City Tippecanoe (2) 13-0 101

6, Lima Bath 16-2 72

7, Alliance Marlington 13-2 60

8, Poland Seminary 14-1 56

9, Shaker Hts. Laurel (1) 12-3 48

10, Circleville 11-2 34

Others receiving 12 or more points: Dresden Tri-Valley 27. Day. Carroll (1) 21. St. Bernard Roger Bacon 17.

DIVISION III

1, Berlin Hiland (18) 15-0 188

2, Cardington-Lincoln (1) 13-0 150

3, W. Liberty-Salem 15-0 129

4, Willard 13-1 106

5, Beverly Ft. Frye 12-1 95

6, Ottawa-Glandorf 15-2 72

7, Sardinia Eastern 17-2 66

8, Cin. Purcell Marian 10-1 45

9, Albany Alexander 14-2 44

10, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 16-1 28

Others receiving 12 or more points: Proctorville Fairland 21. Findlay Liberty-Benton 20. Worthington Christian 18.

DIVISION IV

1, Ft. Loramie (9) 16-1 163

2, Minster (8) 11-1 160

3, Sugar Grove Berne Union 15-1 140

4, Portsmouth Notre Dame 14-1 116

5, Peebles 11-1 98

6, Xenia Legacy Christian Academy (1) 13-1 93

7, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 15-1 68

8, Cin. Country Day 10-0 49

9, New Madison Tri-Village (1) 13-2 47

10, Newark Cath. 8-1 35

Others receiving 12 or more points: New Knoxville 34. McDonald 15.

