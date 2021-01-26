Ohio governor poised to ease, eliminate curfew

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WTAP) - Governor Mike DeWine says he could announce Thursday a change in the statewide overnight curfew that’s been in effect since late November.

He says if Ohio’s hospitalization numbers drop below 3,500 for seven straight days-it’s now been below that number for six days-he will announce Thursday the start of the curfew time will be changed to 11 P.M. from 10 P.M.

A drop below 3,000 for two straight weeks, DeWine says, would mean the curfew would be eased further.

The governor also announced Tuesday 100,000 additional vaccine doses will be available next week. People 75 years of age and older will be eligible to receive the shots begin next week, and the eligibility age will drop to 65 the following week. Doses should be available through on-site clinics February 8 for senior citizen housing units.

Schools should be notified by Friday about the availability of vaccines to education workers.

