Registration open for Parkersburg YMCA’s indoor triathlon

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Registration is now open for the Parkersburg YMCA’s Indoor Triathlon.

The event is a modified version of a triathlon, with participants required to swim for 10 minutes, bike for 30 minutes, and run for 20 minutes.

“It makes it a little less intimidating for a first-time triathlete...We really wanted to open it up to more of the average athlete,” said Christina Welshans, program director.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, participants will be given four dates to visit the facility and complete the triathlon. In any session during those days, there will be no more than four participants. Those dates are February 27 and 28, and March 6 and 7.

Those who register in advance will have the opportunity to participate in training classes with one of the trainers at the YMCA. Classes will take place on Tuesday mornings and Thursday evenings and are free to all triathlon participants, even those who are not YMCA members.

“[The trainer] helps you learn what exercises you really need to focus on, like for core strength, leg strength, or endurance, to help you finish the event strong,” Welshans said.

Welshansadded that participants have already begun registering.

“We’re trying to give people opportunities to stay active and to do it in a way that they feel safe and know that we’re taking their concern into consideration,” Welshans added.

Those who would like to register for the triathlon may do so in person at the YMCA or online here.

