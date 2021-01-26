Structure fire at Latrobe Street/Virginia Avenue in Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A structure fire broke out in Parkersburg on Tuesday morning at the intersection of Latrobe Street and Virginia Avenue.

According to the Wood County 911 Center, no injuries were reported at the scene, nor was anyone reported as being inside the building.

The call for the fire came in at 1:49 a.m., with crews still working at the scene at 2:30.

The Parkersburg Fire and Police Departments, along with Camden Clark Ambulance Service, all responded to the scene.

