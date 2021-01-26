The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department is walking into a busy vaccination week

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - They will be giving emergency personnel and fire departments their second doses throughout the entire week at the health department.

Thursday, Friday, and Saturday will be spent giving second doses. This includes people who were vaccinated at the National Guard Armory on the 9th and 10th as well as others.

Now, there are some people getting their first doses this week, but they are being pulled from the stand-by list and will be for those 65 and older.

