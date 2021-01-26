West Virginia’s new Covid vaccination registration system is up and running

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - You have the option of either registering through the website or by phone but there have been issues with the phone-line so far. WSAZ reported that some callers have been greeted with the message that the line won’t be available until February.

The DHHR secretary said Verizon is working on the issue and hopes to fix it soon.

It’s important to note that, if you already got your first vaccine dose, you do not need to register through the state system.

The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department’s Carrie Brainard also warns people without internet access that the phone line is an option, but it’s going to be very busy.

“If they have someone else that can enter them into it, that is a good way to get on is through the internet piece of it because, when you think about it, there’s people from all over West Virginia trying to get on it so that line’s going to be busy quite often so if you can get someone to enter for you through the internet, that’s probably your best bet.”

Again, all of you who were on the MOV Health Department’s standby list before will be transferred over to the state list.

Brainard said this should be done by Thursday morning.

For those of you who are worried that you didn’t make the local health department’s stand-by list, Brainard said the list was shut down when they were no longer accepting applicants so you couldn’t apply.

Remember, it doesn’t matter what age group you fall into. You can still get on the wait-list.

You can call the phone-line between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturdays

Website: vaccinate.wv.gov

Phone number: 1-833-734-0965

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.