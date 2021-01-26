WVU-Parkersburg wanting to give back to the area for their 60th birthday

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As West Virginia University at Parkersburg looks to continue to celebrate their 60th birthday, they want to place an emphasis on giving back.

Throughout the year, WVU-P will be giving back to the community as a part of an inverted birthday.

Each month will have a theme and will provide donations to the Parkersburg area.

During January, they will be giving out gloves, scarves and hats for residents to beat the cold.

These will be distributed to food and clothing donation facilities in Parkersburg such as the Salvation Army, Children’s Home Society and WVU Parkersburg student emergency needs.

They are also looking to give back with a new building in partnership with Coplin Health Systems.

“We are in the early stages of getting a primary health clinic opened here on our Parkersburg campus. And it will serve the community of our campus, but it’s also going to serve the greater Parkersburg community as well,” says WVU-Parkersburg president, Dr. Chris Gilmer. “So, one of the gifts that we’re hoping to give back to the community this year in partnership with Coplin is a whole new opportunity for primary healthcare based right here on our campus.”

If you would like to donate gloves, hats or scarves for this charitable time, you can drop off those items in specially marked boxes around the WVU-P campus.

These areas include the entrances of the WVU Parkersburg main campus, Jackson County Center and Center for Civic Engagement (414 Market Street in downtown Parkersburg).

Donations of scarves and hats will be accepted in February and March, respectively.

