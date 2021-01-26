Advertisement

WVU rallies past Texas Tech

11th ranked Mountaineers shade 10th ranked Texas Tech 88-87
(WTAP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 11:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) - Miles McBride made a go-ahead jumper with 6 seconds left and finished with a season-high 24 points, helping No. 11 West Virginia rally for a wild 88-87 victory over No. 10 Texas Tech

Jalen Bridges and reserve Sean McNeil each scored 13 points for West Virginia, which trailed by 12 with about seven minutes left.

Derek Culver had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Texas Tech wasted a stellar performance by Mac McClung, who scored a season-high 30 points. Terrence Shannon Jr. added 15 points and eight boards.

West Virginia improves to 11-4 and is back in action at home on Saturday hosting Florida.

