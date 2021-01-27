Advertisement

2 dead in reported hostage situation at Texas medical office

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 9:07 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A reported hostage situation at a Texas doctor’s office has ended with two people dead, authorities said.

A SWAT team found the bodies late Tuesday after negotiators spent hours trying to speak to the people inside the building in Austin, police said. Some residents nearby were evacuated as police responded and others were asked to stay inside their homes.

It’s unclear what led to the deaths or who was inside the building, though a negotiator speaking into a loudspeaker said: “I want to help you work through this. You have saved a lot of lives.”

Austin police eventually sent in a robot, which identified a victim before a SWAT team decided to go inside.

No additional details were released Tuesday night. Police said additional information was expected to be released Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aftermath of the previous fire impacted how this fire burned.
UPDATE: Abandoned apartment building catches fire again
Latrobe St./Virginia Ave. structure fire that did not have any reports of injuries
No injuries reported in fire at Latrobe Street and Virginia Avenue in Parkersburg
Obituary: Gene Davis
Obituary: Gene Davis
Obituary: William L. “Bill” Kidd,
Obituary: William L. “Bill” Kidd
Ohio governor poised to ease, eliminate curfew

Latest News

Forecast for January 27th
Forecast for January 27th
Brittany Morgan and George Cosenza
Lawyer George Cosenza, 1/27/21
FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden answers questions from reporters...
Biden aims for most ambitious US effort on climate change
Roses with a note saying "#weremember", are placed on the Holocaust Memorial on International...
Auschwitz survivors mark anniversary online amid pandemic
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: White House COVID task force briefing