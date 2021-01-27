Advertisement

Apple: iPhone, iPad users should update operating systems to fix security bugs

People who use iPhones, iPads and/or iPods are being encouraged to update their operating...
People who use iPhones, iPads and/or iPods are being encouraged to update their operating systems with Apple’s latest security patches, which were pushed out as part of the new iOS 14.4 software.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 6:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Apple is urging customers to promptly update their operating systems to fix major security flaws that may have been exploited by hackers.

People who use iPhones, iPads and/or iPods are being encouraged to update their operating systems with Apple’s latest security patches, which were pushed out Tuesday as part of the new iOS 14.4 software.

The tech giant has not shared many specifics about the exact flaws, but on its website, the company acknowledges that hackers may have “actively exploited” three security bugs. The issue is a link in an exploit chain, meaning a hacker would need to exploit further bugs for it to be fully executable.

The exploits were reported by “an anonymous researcher,” according to the website.

The new operating software also includes fixes for keyboard lag and allows smaller QR codes to be read by the camera.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aftermath of the previous fire impacted how this fire burned.
UPDATE: Abandoned apartment building catches fire again
Latrobe St./Virginia Ave. structure fire that did not have any reports of injuries
No injuries reported in fire at Latrobe Street and Virginia Avenue in Parkersburg
Obituary: Gene Davis
Obituary: Gene Davis
Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
P-EBT program benefits resume in February
Ohio governor poised to ease, eliminate curfew

Latest News

Forecast for January 27th
Forecast for January 27th
Brittany Morgan and George Cosenza
Lawyer George Cosenza, 1/27/21
Police say the suspect eventually crashed the Honda Element he was driving and tried to flee on...
Police find no bias, terror motive in Portland road rampage
FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2020 file photo, registered nurse Lydia Mauney works in a COVID-19 unit...
Biden says he’s ‘bringing back the pros’ for virus briefings
Police lights and water graphic.
Williamstown under boil water advisory