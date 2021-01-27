Balloon professional spreads joy with Balloon Buddy Campaign

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Balloon professionals from across the world are helping to fight loneliness and spread some joy through the Adopt a Grandparent Balloon Buddy campaign.

Victoria West, the Owner of Gift Gallery of Vienna and Balloons on Grand Central at Gift Gallery is one of the balloon professionals taking part in the international movement.

“It was an idea that sparked from one of our balloon professionals and we were in a chat and it just kind of grew,” says West. “It was a no brainer for me. If there is one thing we can do, is spread some joy and hand a buddy over to a staff that will give it to someone that just needs to smile, I’m in. I’m finding that the more of our community that finds out about it, they seem to be in to. So, it’s a great, great event. It’s a great campaign.”

She is currently making balloon buddies to bring a little joy to the residents of Wyndgate Assisted Living.

The goal is to spread some love in the community by gifting each one of the residents with a balloon buddy. The buddies will be delivered once all of the residents are adopted.

Those in the community can take part in the campaign and help spread some joy by adopting a grandparent.

“If you would like to sponsor or adopt a grandparent, you can call us at Gift Gallery and you can pay over the phone,” explains West. “If you would like to come in and pay, you can. If you would like to adopt a grandparent from the confines of your home, you can log on to balloonsongrandcentral.com and you can fill out all of the information right there. If there is a corporation that would like to adopt, and they’d like us to possibly add their flyer or a piece of literature from their company, and say that they’ve adopted these seniors, that is fine too. We are trying to make it a community event.”

After all of the residents at Wyndgate are adopted, West will begin making balloon buddies for a facility in Marietta. All area care facilities are eligible to participate one at a time.

