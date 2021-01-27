Advertisement

California university rolls out COVID test vending machines

‘This is super convenient’
By KGTV staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 11:36 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KGTV) – Students won’t be getting a Snickers bar out of certain vending machines on the University of California San Diego campus.

There’s only one product inside: a COVID-19 test kit.

“This is super convenient,” said Andy Goodman, a UCSD student “I was uncomfortable at first, but then after doing it a bunch of times, I got used to it.”

Over the last few months, many students and staff were making appointments to get a test done by an on-campus nurse.

But now, the school has installed 11 of the COVID test vending machines on campus, most of them near student residence halls.

“Here it’s easier because I can just walk 40 feet away,” Goodman said.

The steps are simple:

  • Grab a test kit
  • Swab
  • Return vile within 72 hours.
  • Results should be back within 2 days.

The university says eventually the contactless vending machines will be the only option available for students

“The vending machine makes it so accessible,” said student Issa Eddy. “Especially if you have something to do, you have 5 minutes to go do something, then you can come here and get it.”

UCSD students must now get tested at least once a week.

If they don’t, they will be referred to the student conduct office to face a disciplinary process.

Copyright 2021 KGTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aftermath of the previous fire impacted how this fire burned.
UPDATE: Abandoned apartment building catches fire again
Latrobe St./Virginia Ave. structure fire that did not have any reports of injuries
No injuries reported in Parkersburg fire
Obituary: Gene Davis
Obituary: Gene Davis
Obituary: William L. “Bill” Kidd,
Obituary: William L. “Bill” Kidd
Ohio governor poised to ease, eliminate curfew

Latest News

Forecast for January 27th
Forecast for January 27th
Brittany Morgan and George Cosenza
Lawyer George Cosenza, 1/27/21
Latrobe St./Virginia Ave. structure fire that did not have any reports of injuries
No injuries reported in Parkersburg fire
University of California San Diego stocks vending machines full of COVID-19 tests.
University stocks COVID testing kits in vending machines