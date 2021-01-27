Local school district prepares teachers for vaccinations

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) -

During his Tuesday press briefing on COVID-19, Ohio governor Mike DeWine stated that he hopes to have all school employees throughout the state vaccinated by the month of February.

Belpre City Schools have already compiled a list in their district on which employees want to be vaccinated.

Superintendent Jeff Greenley says that around 70 percent of the employees in the district have expressed interest in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

Belpre schools are currently operating under a five day per week school schedule, but are enforcing strict health guidelines that will not change once faculty start to receive the vaccine.

Greenley says that he hopes the teachers receiving the vaccine will result in herd immunity for the school district.

“(Health experts) are saying that herd immunity would come in around 70 to 80 percent,” Greenley says. “So for Belpre City schools, 70 percent, we’re pleased with that, and feel like that will provide much better protection for our staff, who each and every day go and work with our students. So, we’re very happy to have that in place, and it’s critical for us to be able to continue our operations.”

DeWine has stated multiple times throughout his briefings that he hopes to have all students back in the classroom for full in-person instruction by March 1st.

