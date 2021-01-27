Advertisement

Marietta Belpre Health department to hold new clinics and other developments

Vaccine clinics will be held Monday through Friday this week.
Vaccine clinics will be held Monday through Friday this week.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 2:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Marietta-Belpre Health Department has multiple new Covid developments this week.

2,000 at-home Covid tests kits were delivered to the health department last Friday. Health Commissioner Anne Goon said that the kit will be free, even if you don’t have health insurance.

Plans for distribution are still being put together but WTAP will fill you in when that’s figured out.

For vaccine clinics this week, the health department hosted clinics in marietta on Monday and Tuesday and will have one Wednesday as well.

Clinics in Belpre will go on Thursday and Friday. The Belpre clinic still has open spots for Ohio residents 75 and older. C1-866-395-1588 if you want to schedule an appointment.

The Marietta-Belpre Health Department has more than enough vaccine doses.

Goon said, “We were expecting 100 this week. We’ve already gotten 200 and it’s only Tuesday so - and that happened to us last week as well.”

In fact, the health department has already received all the tier 1A vaccines it expected to receive.

