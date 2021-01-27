Marietta restaurant deals with curfew’s collateral damage

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - While Ohio’s curfew was put in place in attempt to curve a deadly pandemic, that doesn’t mean there hasn’t been any fall out.

Over the Moon Pub and Pizza is, as you may have guessed, a pizzeria and a bar. It’s a business that benefits from the night life. Owner Lisa Walsh said the curfew has not only cut down on hours and revenue. It has led the restaurant to cut down on staff. Walsh did not comment on how many staff were cut. She did, however, point out a situation border-towns specifically face with the curfew.

“..., and, being a border-town, our customers can just go across the bridge and be out to the late hours of the morning in West Virginia…,”

Another challenge brought on by the curfew was not being able to operate late on holidays, which are big money-makers. Walsh said Over the Moon didn’t even open on New Years Eve because it wasn’t worth it without the late hours.

In other news, Governor Mike DeWine released a plan on how he will ease curfew restrictions. For instance, if Ohio’s hospitalization numbers drop below 3,500 for seven straight days, the curfew will be taken from 11 p.m. to 10 p.m. If the numbers drop below 3,000 for two straight weeks, restrictions would be eased further.

