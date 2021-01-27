Advertisement

Obituary: George Davis Buechner Jr.

Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 11:22 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

George Davis Buechner Jr., 79, passed away on January 5, 2021 in San Antonio, Texas. He was born in Laneville, PA to Lenora Jean Rowley and George Davis Buechner on November 8, 1941. He married Carol Lou Curran on December 19, 1964 in Salem, WV.

George was a graduate of Salem College and West Virginia University. He was a school teacher in Wood County, WV schools for over 35 years.

Over the years, he had been involved in many organizations and activities. Eastwood Volunteer Fire Department, Parkersburg South High School AFJROTC boosters, band boosters, Boy Scouts of America volunteer, Doddridge County, WV Emergency Preparedness, the Church of God (7th Day) and always supported his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren in whatever they were involved with.

George is preceded in death by his parents and brother Dan Buechner.

George is survived by his wife, Carol of San Antonio, TX; son Tim and wife Cindy of San Antonio; daughter Rachel of Fairmont, WV; grandchildren Greg, Cody, Samantha, Devon, Morgan and Joseph; great-grandchildren Lilly, CarLeighe Lou, Braydon, Cameron, Adam and Malachi; his sister Amanda Allen and husband Mike of Norfolk, VA and many nephews, nieces, great-nephews/nieces.

The family had a private graveside service to celebrate his life. Memorials may be donated to the Church of God (7th Day) 3023 Monterrey Street San Antonio, TX 78207.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Obituary: U.S. Air Force CMSgt. (ret) Donald L. Jarvis, Sr.
Obituary: U.S. Air Force CMSgt. (ret) Donald L. Jarvis, Sr.
Obituary: Shelia Rae Young
Obituary: Shelia Rae Young
Obituary: Kevin La-Roy Gearhart
Obituary: Kevin La-Roy Gearhart
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Carl Richard Hardy Jr.

Obituaries

Obituary: Ruth Ann Bennett
Obituary: Ruth Ann Lynch Bennett
Obituary: William L. “Bill” Kidd,
Obituary: William L. “Bill” Kidd
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Eden Esley Semones
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Betty E. Meyer
Obituary: B. Linda White Adkins
Obituary: B. Linda White Adkins
Obituary: Mary Wanda Miller
Obituary: Mary Wanda “Wandy” Belleville Yarzab Miller