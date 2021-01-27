Obituary: George Davis Buechner Jr.

George Davis Buechner Jr., 79, passed away on January 5, 2021 in San Antonio, Texas. He was born in Laneville, PA to Lenora Jean Rowley and George Davis Buechner on November 8, 1941. He married Carol Lou Curran on December 19, 1964 in Salem, WV.

George was a graduate of Salem College and West Virginia University. He was a school teacher in Wood County, WV schools for over 35 years.

Over the years, he had been involved in many organizations and activities. Eastwood Volunteer Fire Department, Parkersburg South High School AFJROTC boosters, band boosters, Boy Scouts of America volunteer, Doddridge County, WV Emergency Preparedness, the Church of God (7th Day) and always supported his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren in whatever they were involved with.

George is preceded in death by his parents and brother Dan Buechner.

George is survived by his wife, Carol of San Antonio, TX; son Tim and wife Cindy of San Antonio; daughter Rachel of Fairmont, WV; grandchildren Greg, Cody, Samantha, Devon, Morgan and Joseph; great-grandchildren Lilly, CarLeighe Lou, Braydon, Cameron, Adam and Malachi; his sister Amanda Allen and husband Mike of Norfolk, VA and many nephews, nieces, great-nephews/nieces.

The family had a private graveside service to celebrate his life. Memorials may be donated to the Church of God (7th Day) 3023 Monterrey Street San Antonio, TX 78207.

