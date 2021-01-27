Obituary: Jarrett Lee Nay

Jarrett Lee Nay, 80, Washington, WV, passed away January 26, 2021. He was born January 1, 1941, at Sommerville Fork, Palestine, WV, the youngest of 12 children. Parents were Grover and Bernice Nay.

He graduated from Wirt County High School in 1958. Jarrett served in the U.S. Army and retired from DuPont.

Jarrett is survived by his wife, Beth; son, Samuel; daughters, Sara and Suzanne: four grandchildren: one brother, Jack and two sisters, Clara and Kate.

Jarrett requested his body be donated to West Virginia University.

