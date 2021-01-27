Advertisement

Obituary: Jarrett Lee Nay

Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Jarrett Lee Nay, 80, Washington, WV, passed away January 26, 2021. He was born January 1, 1941, at Sommerville Fork, Palestine, WV, the youngest of 12 children. Parents were Grover and Bernice Nay.

He graduated from Wirt County High School in 1958. Jarrett served in the U.S. Army and retired from DuPont.

Jarrett is survived by his wife, Beth; son, Samuel; daughters, Sara and Suzanne: four grandchildren: one brother, Jack and two sisters, Clara and Kate.

Jarrett requested his body be donated to West Virginia University.

