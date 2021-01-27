Advertisement

Obituary: Roy D. Pullins

Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Roy D. Pullins, 81, of Parkersburg, WV died Tuesday January 26, 2021 at his residence.  He was born in Meigs County, OH a son of the late Ralph and Freda (Blake) Pullins.

He retired from Walker and was a United States Army veteran.  Roy was a NASCAR enthusiast.

He is survived by three daughters Frances Richter (Charles) of Parkersburg, Mary Morris (Brian) of Parkersburg, and Joyce Pullins of Vincent, OH; nine grandchildren; four great grandchildren; a brother; and five sisters.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister and an infant brother.

Visitation will be Friday 4-7 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

