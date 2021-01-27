Obituary: Roy D. Pullins

Roy D. Pullins, 81, of Parkersburg, WV died Tuesday January 26, 2021 at his residence. He was born in Meigs County, OH a son of the late Ralph and Freda (Blake) Pullins.

He retired from Walker and was a United States Army veteran. Roy was a NASCAR enthusiast.

He is survived by three daughters Frances Richter (Charles) of Parkersburg, Mary Morris (Brian) of Parkersburg, and Joyce Pullins of Vincent, OH; nine grandchildren; four great grandchildren; a brother; and five sisters.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister and an infant brother.

Visitation will be Friday 4-7 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

