Obituary: Sandra Deneen Holdren

Sandra Deneen Holdren, 85, of Newport, passed away Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family.

Sandra was born December 1, 1935 in St. Marys, West Virginia to Ellsworth and Violet {Holler} Snyder.

She married Donald Arthur Holdren on February 13, 1954.

Sandra was the Treasurer for the Washington County Board of Education for 18 years and a Secretary at Frontier High School for 12 years. She enjoyed crafts, her book club, volunteer work and boating.

Sandra will be deeply missed by her husband of 66 years Donald Holdren; children Keith (Terry) Holdren and Kimberly Holdren; 5 grandchildren: Melissa Holdren, Alana (Daniel) Newberry, Sean (Abby) Holdren, Ryker Holdren and Jordan Faugl; 7 great grandchildren: Roman, Gunnar, Bastian and Eliana Newberry; Zoey, Norah and Knox Holdren.

In addition to her parents, Sandra was preceded in death by her son Kevin Scott Holdren; her sister Jean Gatrell; and her brother E. Grandon Snyder.

The family would like to give a special thank you to all of the people from Marietta Home Health and Hospice. Your help and guidance was greatly appreciated.

Due to Covid-19, funeral services will be private. Burial will be at East Lawn Memorial Park. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley or to the Salvation Army.

