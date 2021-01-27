Obituary: U.S. Air Force CMSgt. (ret) Donald L. Jarvis, Sr.

U.S. Air Force CMSgt. (ret) Donald L. Jarvis, Sr., 84, of Huntsville, Ala., born Dec. 14, 1936, in Minnora, W.V., died January 22, 2021, of complications due to COVID-19.

Don is survived by his wife, Isadora Bradley Jarvis; son, Donald L. Jarvis, Jr. (Mary Beth) of New York, N.Y.; grandson Kevin Jarvis of Washington State; granddaughter U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Elizabeth (Logan) Ormsby of Shreveport, La.; sisters Hope Schoolcraft of Orma, W.V., Jean Holmes of Mesa, Ariz., Alice Conley of Cayce, S.C., Donnie (Bernard) King of Ripley, W.V. and Connie Rucker of Cottageville, W.V.; and stepson Gene (Lisa) Bradley of Apopka, Fla.

He was preceded in death by his 1st wife, Marina S. Jarvis; parents Nell and Cecil Jarvis; brother Bernard Jarvis; and sisters Nelma Stump, Betty Smith, Bernice Cornn, and Helen Wayne.

Don and his family have a rich history in Calhoun County, W.V., where Don spent his whole childhood. In 1955, he traveled west to Arizona State University for college, after which he joined the U.S. Air Force. He served with distinction for 30 years, achieving the highest enlisted rank, Chief Master Sergeant, after just 17 years of active duty. His Air Force career took him to San Antonio, Texas; Madrid, Spain, where he met and married Marina, who accompanied him on his life’s journey for 53 years; Tonapah, Nev.; Riyadh, Saudi Arabia; Tacoma, Wash., where son Don, Jr., was born; Grand Forks, N.D.; Tokyo, Japan; Genoa, Neb.; Adana, Turkey; Rome, N.Y.; Kunsan, Korea; Rapid City, S.D.; then back to Madrid.

Following his retirement from the Air Force in 1987, Don and Marina moved to Huntsville, Ala., where he continued his professional life as a communications engineer with Johnson Controls. After 8 years, he retired again and in 2002 relocated to Fountain Hills, Arizona, to be near siblings and allow Marina to enjoy a Spain-like environment after decades of military relocations. In June, 2013, Marina succumbed to cancer.

In June 2014, Don married Isadora. Don and Isi relocated to Huntsville in 2015, where they enjoyed life in town with their dogs, as well as hunting and raising chickens on their rural properties.

Don leaves a legacy of steadfastly caring for family and friends. No matter where he was in the world, he remained supportive of his family. He journeyed home for Jarvis reunions and funerals when he could and loved his brother and 9 sisters unconditionally. His son, Don Jr., followed in his footsteps into the military, and Don Sr. took great pride when his son graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy in 1988. He was devoted to his grandchildren, delighted to host them in Arizona for pool time and desert adventures. During their middle- and high-school years, he kept a home in Wichita, Kansas, to be close by to cheer them on in sports, school, and life.

Don built a wonderful life for his family on the foundation of hard work, selflessness, and a can-do attitude. He put himself through college, worked 2nd and 3rd jobs during the early years of his Air Force career, and never found a project he couldn’t take on. He set an example of dedication and work ethic for his son and grandchildren that will guide their lives forever.

A funeral service will be held at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV, on Friday, January 29, 2021, at 3:30 p.m. with Richard Westfall officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 2:00-3:30 p.m. Interment will be in Phoenix, Arizona. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com Masks and social distancing are required.

