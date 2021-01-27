PACF reflects on 2020, welcomes new members, Board of Directors

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - In lieu of its traditional large-scale in-person Annual Meeting, the Parkersburg Area Community Foundation & Regional Affiliates recently held its Annual Meeting virtually on January 15, 2021 which featured a “State of the State” address from its Executive Director, Judy Sjostedt Ritchie.

Sjostedt Ritchie noted that 2021 marked the 22nd Annual Meeting that she has had the privilege of conducting. The PACF’s grantmaking capacity has grown significantly over its history. In 1964, one year after the PACF’s founding, the Foundation awarded $2,000 in community grants. By contrast, at the end of its 2020 fiscal year, the PACF awarded $2.9 million in grants and scholarships.

“As a public charity, anything and everything that the PACF can do is directly to the credit of the generous local citizens who support it,” said Sjostedt Ritchie. “Citizens working together founded this charitable foundation more than 50 years ago and it continues to be a wonderful work in progress. As each new generation builds on it, it becomes an even more impactful force for good in this community.”

Cynthia Brown, PACF Board Chairman 2019 and 2020, was honored for two years of leading the PACF’s Board of Directors through an era of great service and significant growth. A resolution commending her accomplishments and volunteer service was incorporated into the official meeting record.

New PACF Board Officers were announced as follows:

Chairperson, Robert L. Wright II of Warfield Realtors®;

Vice-Chairperson, Marie Caltrider, CPA;

Treasurer, Randy Dick (retired); and,

Secretary, Ann Beck (retired).

Three PACF Board members with a combined thirty years of service - Thomas Whaling, John Ralsten and Linda Gerrard - received commemorative resolutions upon “retiring” from PACF Board service after 10 years’ service each (the maximum two consecutive five-year terms).

Three new members have joined the PACF Board:

Robin Wallace of Vienna, WV, is the Finance Manager and Community Outreach Leader at DuPont Washington Works, where she has worked for more than twenty years. Robin has served on the PACF’s Grants Committee and is a graduate of West Virginia University with a bachelor’s degree in Accounting.

Greg Cottrill of Doddridge County is currently the Director of the Doddridge County Parks and Recreation Commission and has previously served as a President and leader within the YMCA organization in Charleston, WV, and Columbus, OH. Greg has a bachelor’s degree from Marshall University and also serves on the Foundation’s Doddridge County Community Foundation Affiliate Advisory Board.

Mary Anne Ketelsen, recent recipient of the State of West Virginia’s highest honor, the Distinguished West Virginian Award, is President and CEO of Mister Bee Potato Chips. An entrepreneur and philanthropist, Mary Anne is a graduate of Parkersburg High School, WVU at Parkersburg, and Glenville State College. She is the Fund Adviser to the Mary M. Welch Advised Fund.

Fiscal Year 2020 Highlights included:

Despite the pandemic, PACF employed 22 local young people through its regional Civic Leaders Fellowship Program, improving their ability to make connections and to find good jobs.

Awarded 277 scholarships worth $368,500 to students needing educational aid, an increase of more than 10% in the value awarded in 2019.

Setting a new record high for Give Local MOV 2020–-with many fundraising events cancelled, the PACF’s innovative online giving campaign became even more essential, delivering a 25% increase in support for 53 nonprofits, raising $478,000 in just 24-hours!

The PACF was reaccredited under the National Standards for Community Foundations;

Its Audit firm, Suttle and Stalnaker, reported that the PACF had a ‘clean’ audit with no material findings.

The PACF functions very efficiently; its 2020 operations cost ratio was 1.14%.

The PACF’s investment performance continues to rank among the top 10% of community foundations nationwide.

Sjostedt Ritchie noted that the PACF has several programs open to applications at this time. To learn more about its grants, scholarships, and other initiatives or to make online gifts, see www.pacfwv.com. The PACF serves eleven counties including Calhoun, Doddridge, Gilmer, Jackson, Mason, Pleasants, Ritchie, Roane, Wirt, and Wood counties in West Virginia and Washington County, Ohio.

