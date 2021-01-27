Advertisement

Parkersburg City Council approves first reading for internship program at Parkersburg Police Dept.

By Phyllis Smith
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 9:54 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -Parkersburg City Council votes to approve the first reading for an internship program at the Parkersburg Police Department.

City council voted unanimously to pass the first reading of an ordinance to create intern positions in the police department. The department is currently down 10 officers. It’s hoped that this new program would help attract more officers to join the force.

It would be a paid internship that lasted a year. Officers would still need to be certified and go to the police academy. Council is going to bring it up again at its next meeting for a second reading.

If it passes, it would be able to go into effect immediately.

