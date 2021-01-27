President Biden plans to reopen online health insurance marketplace

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - President Joe Biden plans to reopen the nations’ online insurance marketplace, HealthCare.gov amid the coronavirus pandemic. He is expected to sign an executive order on Thursday.

The online marketplace allows people who aren’t able to get afforable healthcare insurance through their employer, to shop for plans that are subsidized and based on a person’s income.

Reopening the marketplace would allow people to sign up for health insurance during a special enrollment period. Normally, sign ups are during a six week period in November and December.

“It’s really going to be huge,” says Jeremy Smith, Program Director of WV Navigator. “We know that thousands of people lost their health insurance throughout these past 12 months because of the pandemic. So, there are thousands of people out there that need health coverage, that are just used to really getting it through their job. Now because of job loss, they may be having to shop for health insurance for the first time in their lives. A lot of people may not realize where to turn to be able to get health coverage. So this is a really big step in making sure that everybody gets health coverage for them and their family.”

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.