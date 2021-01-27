Second doses will be reserved for those who received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

As people in the Mid-Ohio Valley start to schedule their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, at the same time, some people are starting to schedule their second dose of the vaccine as well.

There is growing concern on when people will be notified of when they are to receive the second dose of the vaccine.

According to Anne Goon, the health commissioner of the Marietta-Belpre Health Department, people will be scheduled for their second dose on the same day that they receive their first dose.

Goon wants to make sure that everyone knows that their second dose of the vaccine will be reserved for them when the time comes to receive it.

“They are automatically setting aside that second dose of the vaccine,” Goon says. “Our first shipment was 400 doses, we got our shipment for second doses of 400, so we get that full amount, even if not all those people are eligible yet, we have it already for them.”

There is also concern about the effectiveness if it takes longer than the time allotted to receive the second dose.

Goon says the time you wait for does not impact the effectiveness of the first dose of the vaccine.

For example, the waiting period for the Moderna vaccine is 28 days in between. That happens to be the earliest time to be able to receive it. It will not impact effectiveness if you have to wait longer.

