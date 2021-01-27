Student Athlete of the Week: Aaliyah Brunny
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -
Aaliyah Brunny, from Parkersburg Catholic High School, is WTAP’s Student Athlete of the Week.
Aaliyah currently has a 4.0 GPA, and has been an all-state volleyball player, a track star, and is well accomplished on the basketball court.
Aaliyah is off Fairmont University this fall, as she committed to their basketball program.
