Student Athlete of the Week: Aaliyah Brunny

By Ryan Wilson
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Aaliyah Brunny, from Parkersburg Catholic High School, is WTAP’s Student Athlete of the Week.

Aaliyah currently has a 4.0 GPA, and has been an all-state volleyball player, a track star, and is well accomplished on the basketball court.

Aaliyah is off Fairmont University this fall, as she committed to their basketball program.

