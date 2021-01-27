Advertisement

Washington State Community College introducing health information management technology program for Fall 2021

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Washington State Community College will be introducing a new health program to their campus.

This new program will be an extension of the health department with the “Health Information Management Technology” program.

The new program will be a two-year associates degree field.

Everything will be handled online for all students wanting to take part.

Those interested will get a chance to combine business, health science and information technology.

The program director says that this can help benefit the Mid-Ohio Valley area with this new field becoming available.

“So, there’s a high need for these positions where students can gain these credentials for medical billing and coding, health information management technology,” says program director, Christina Manley. “So, when we’re talking about the need, these students are managing patient information. So, when a patient goes in and has an encounter with the medical facility that generates information. And somebody has to manage that information behind the scenes. And the students will be trained to do that. Not only manage the information but also work with the medical and billing coding side of it as well.”

The program also includes a national certification field that takes one year to complete.

There is also a professional practice course that is designed for students to gain experience in the medical environment.

