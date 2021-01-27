West Virginia Make-A-Wish chapters holding Valentine’s Day event

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Charleston and Morgantown regional offices of the Make-A-Wish Foundation are hosting a virtual Valentine’s Day event. Called Heartfelt Wishes, it will be held via Zoom on February 14 at 3 P.M.

The event will feature family activities including crafts, contests, and a visit from “Cupid”. Those who register will receive a decorated package with craft supplies, recipes and everything else needed for the event, as well as additional surprise, Valentine’s Day items.

The cost to participate is $40 (plus processing fees) per family, and $30 plus fees for Wish Families. The deadline to register is February 5 at 3 P.M. Registration can be done online here or over the phone by calling (304) 342-9474.

Donations to the organization can be made online here.

Make-A-Wish Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia is a nonprofit organization that creates life-changing wishes for children aged 2 ½ to 18 with critical illnesses. Currently, the local chapter is one of the most active in the country, having fulfilled nearly 20,000 wishes. Those who would like more information are asked to call Make-A-Wish at (800) 676-9474 or visit greaterpawv.wish.org.

