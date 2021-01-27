Advertisement

Williamstown under boil water advisory

Mayor Jordan expects it to last until Friday morning
Police lights and water graphic.
(WLUC)
By Jack Selby
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The city of Williamstown is under a boil water advisory, according to Mayor Paul Jordan.

Jordan told WTAP that an issue with the main transmission system caused what he called a “massive” and “high-pressure” leak. The leak occurred around midnight Tuesday into Wednesday, at which point the water was completely shut down. Jordan said it had nothing to do with work being done in the city last week.

While the water was turned back on around 4:30-5:00 a.m., Jordan said he expects the advisory to last until at least Friday morning.

The mayor also emphasized the abundance of caution the city will take to ensure that the problem is fixed correctly, saying “We have to protect the people.”

WTAP will update the story as it continues to develop.

