W.Va. to receive more vaccine doses next week

By Todd Baucher
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - As coronavirus cases decline in West Virginia, availability of vaccine doses continues to rise, albeit slowly.

The state has been notified 37,000 additional doses of the Moderna vaccine will be available next week.

More than 171,000 West Virginians have received the initial doses, while more than 46,000 have had the second doses.

And West Virginia, despite social media rumors to the contrary, continues to get more of the required second doses.

”We normally have been getting 23,600 doses a week, retired Major General James Hoyer, of the Interagency Task Force, said at Governor Jim Justice’s briefing Wednesday. “We will get a slight increase next week to 3700, we have been notified. The governor’s objective would be, we want to and need to a minimum of 125,000 doses a week in arms, and we are prepared to do that .”

More than 100,000 people have pre-registered for vaccination clinics through the online website and toll-free telephone number the state introduced Monday.

And Governor Justice says his office continues to press the Biden Administration for more vaccine doses, citing the state’s success in administering doses.

The governor announced at his briefing he has appointed Joshua Booth to fill the seat left vacant by the resignation of Delegate Derrick Evans.

