Advertisement

About 550 senior citizens in Wood County get first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - About 550 senior citizens in Wood County finally got their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine today.

Healthcare workers from Coplin Health Systems administered the vaccines to those 65 or older.

The clinic with the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department took place at the early learning center at West Virginia University at Parkersburg from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Workers say things went smoothly and that those who received the vaccine showed little to no side effects.

“Side effects are very minimal with the first dose,” says Coplin Health Systems chief executive officer, Rob Dudley. “And so, since we’ve been doing this we’ve only had two minor situations that we’ve had to monitor the person for a little bit longer to make sure that they were okay.”

Officials with Coplin Health say they are grateful for all of the other local medical facilities that have pitched in to help get people vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Russell William Erb, 26, of Parkersburg
UPDATE: Arrest made following fire on 17th Street in Parkersburg
Carl Burner, 40, of Parkersburg was arrested with suspected drugs.
Parkersburg man arrested for suspected meth, heroin, and marijuana
Governor DeWine has released a plan to ease curfew restrictions.
Marietta restaurant deals with curfew’s collateral damage
Principal DeMoss says the school does not have functioning heat or internet.
Parkersburg High School closed to in-person instruction Thursday
Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
P-EBT program benefits resume in February

Latest News

WTAP News @ 6 - Class AAA All State soccer team
WTAP News @ 6 - Class AAA All State soccer team
"Saved by the Belt" award
Lower Salem man receives “Saved by the Belt” award
WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Calie
WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Calie
WTAP News @ 6 - Mister Bee Potato Chips donates bags of chips to National Guard troops
WTAP News @ 6 - Mister Bee Potato Chips donates bags of chips to National Guard troops
WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center
WVU Medicine Camden Clark encourages community to take its survey