About 550 senior citizens in Wood County get first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - About 550 senior citizens in Wood County finally got their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine today.

Healthcare workers from Coplin Health Systems administered the vaccines to those 65 or older.

The clinic with the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department took place at the early learning center at West Virginia University at Parkersburg from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Workers say things went smoothly and that those who received the vaccine showed little to no side effects.

“Side effects are very minimal with the first dose,” says Coplin Health Systems chief executive officer, Rob Dudley. “And so, since we’ve been doing this we’ve only had two minor situations that we’ve had to monitor the person for a little bit longer to make sure that they were okay.”

Officials with Coplin Health say they are grateful for all of the other local medical facilities that have pitched in to help get people vaccinated.

