Fullerton signs at Indiana Wesleyan

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Eli Fullerton has been one of the top distance runners in the Mid Ohio Valley over his career at Belpre High School.

Now his talents will take him to the starting line of a college career next fall.

Fullerton had his signing ceremony Wednesday afternoon accepting a scholarship at Indiana Wesleyan University

His parents, family and coaches were on hand to witness the signing of his letter of intent.

Fullerton will run cross country, indoor and outdoor track at Wesleyan, an N.A.I.A. affiliated school in Marion Indiana

Wesleyan is getting a good one. In cross country, Fullerton came in second in the Ohio Division III state championship meet last fall.

In track, he finished 5th in the 32 hundred meters at the state state championship meet held in the spring of 2019

Fullerton is familiar with Indiana Wesleyan, because his mother graduated there..

He was sold on continuing his athletic and academic careers their after meeting the coach and visiting the campus

Fullerton will major in sports management with an eye one coaching and athletic administration.

